IIT-Guwahati suspends student arrested in sexual assault case

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The IIT-G (Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati) has suspended its student – Utsav Kadam, who has been arrested by the North Guwahati Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a female student of the institute.

Kadam was suspended from the institute with immediate effect from April 4 as recommended by the Students Disciplinary Committee, stated the IIT-G.

Police sources informed that Kadam is a student of Third Semester in IIT-G and hails from Maharashtra. Several others are also being interrogated in this regard.

Four other students have been isolated from each other on campus and will be retained on campus for further police investigations as well as internal investigations.

The police sources stated that the police came to know of the incident from GMCH only after the victim was admitted there on March 30. The North Guwahati Police registered a suo moto case (53/2021 u/s 376 IPC) that day and started investigation into the case.

Police said that the incident took place in the night of March 28 when Holi was being celebrated. However, the IIT-G authorities filed an FIR (First Information Report) on the incident at the North Guwahati Police Station only in the night of April 2 following which the accused was detained that very night.

Also Watch: Bijni Sub-Divisional Administration gears up for Assembly Polls

Also Read:Senior arrested in 'sexual assault' of junior student in IIT-Guwahati

