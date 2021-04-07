Implement poll promises: Zubeen to political parties

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After casting his ballot at Dakhingaon High School for Dispur constituency, popular singer-actor Zubeen Garg appealed to all political parties of the State to keep their promises after coming to power. Garg was responding to a question from media persons regarding political parties 'failing' to keep their promises made in their respective election manifestos.

"In am not a big fan of politics thus I don't practice it. The results of the elections are in the hands of the public. If any party fails to keep their promises then the people will have to raise their voice. I am hopeful that whatever party comes to power works for the betterment of the State," said Garg.

When asked about his views on the contentious CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), Garg said, "I have been raising my voice against the Act and I will continue to do so."

