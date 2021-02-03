Janata Dal (United) eyes Assam Assembly Election

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Janata Dal (United) is eyeing the possibility to contest in forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election that is expected to be held in the first half of the month of April.

In this regard, Janata Dal (United) national secretary and in-charge of Assam unit, Sanjay Verma will visit the State for two days on February 3 and 4.

Addressing the media persons, the party's State convener Samsul Alam stated, "The Janata Dal (United) will be contesting the Assam election and the party has also identified the constituencies where it will field candidates. We will organize a meeting of the State working committee of the Assam Pradesh Janata Dal (United) here on February 4."

