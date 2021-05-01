Jatiyatabad Punor Nirman Samiti, Assam (JPNSA) demands ban on exit polls

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Jatiyatabad Punor Nirman Samiti, Assam (JPNSA) has demanded a ban on exit polls. The body has argued that the exit polls are against democracy and it insults the public mandate. "Exit polls have been proved wrong in several instances. The main reason for this is that the voters want to keep it a secret as to which party he/she has voted for. Thus, there is no need to conduct exit polls," said JPNSA general secretary Rajkumar Baishya. He stressed that the exit polls mentally harass the people for a certain period, who exercised their votes. "There is no need to conduct elections by spending crores if the exit polls can determine the election results," Baishya added.

