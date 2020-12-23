Manas frontline staff undergo Special Enforcement Training

GUWAHATI: All together 21 frontline staff of Manas Tiger Reserve (MTR) attended a five-day long Special Enforcement Training organized jointly by the Assam Forest Department, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in Manas National Park from December 18 to 22. The training was held at Bansbari Forest Range of the park.



WTI-IFAW jointly with Assam Forest Department and BTC has been organizing Wildlife Crime Prevention training since 2011.

"We have been organizing this Wildlife Crime Prevention training jointly with WTI-IFAW continuously since 2011 and covered 638 frontline staff. The training is divided into three modules Fresher, Refresher and Special for the frontline staff including the Range Officer, Investigation Officers," said Amal Chandra Sarmah, Field Director, MTR.

It is to be mentioned here that 26 such trainings have been organized jointly for the protection of wildlife in Manas landscape during 2011 to 2020.

Highlighting the joint effort for the forest protection, Anindya Swargowari, IFS, Additional PCCF and CHD, Forest, BTC said, "The module of the training has covered critical aspects like crime scene investigation, preparation of offence report, seizure report, seizure list, forwarding the cases to the court and the follow up process. Along with filed duties it is equally important to enhance the protection and conservation of wildlife."

BhupendraNathTalukdar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Rtr.), renowned wildlife crime and investigation expert cum trainer along with Rizaul Haque, advocate and legal consultant of the MTR thoroughly trained the participants on the crime- scenario investigation procedures and offence report writing to strengthen the legal battle for conviction for wildlife criminals in the eyes of law during the five-day sessions. The participants also learnt from the practical crime scene investigation sessions in the training, stated a release.

