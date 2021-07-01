Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary calls upon all stakeholders to reduce road accidents

GUWAHATI: Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary chaired the State Road Safety Council meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College on Tuesday. The Minister reviewed the action taken by the stakeholders on implementation of road safety laws in the State and directed all authorities to take measures for stricter enforcement of road safety rules.



Calling on all stakeholders to work in close coordination, Patowary said, "We must all strive to ensure that no human life is lost because of road accidents. Both State and Central departments must take road safety as a priority basis as it is monitored by the Supreme Court."

In Assam, road accidents in National Highway is 48 per cent, in State Highway is 25 per cent and in other roads is 27 per cent, stated a release. The Lead Agency on Road Safety carried out an extensive analysis of the data on road accident in Assam and found that 75.3 per cent of total accident in 2020 has happened due to over-speeding followed by 5.2 per cent due to driving on wrong side. Regarding road stretches, 34.7 per cent of total accident in 2020 has happened on open road followed by 23.9 per cent on market/commercial area.

Transport Minister asked the NHAI authorities to put proper signage in the national highways, especially from Khanapara to Jalukbari, which will guide the drivers and prevent accidents. The NHAI authority also agreed to install CCTVs in the speed-limit signage and will share the data with Police, Transport and State PWD. The Minister further asked State PWD to install hazard markers at the junction of the local roads merging into National Highway/State Highway in all the vulnerable stretches.

