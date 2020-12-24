National Health Mission employees elated over Cabinet decision

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The employees of NHM (National Health Mission) hailed the Cabinet decision to make the jobs of NHM employees working for minimum ten years to work till attaining the age of 60 years. The Cabinet also decided that in the event of the NHM being closed, the State government will shoulder the responsibility of the workers.

The NHM employees are elated over the decision that all facilities being enjoyed by the SSA (Sarba Siksha Abhiyan) employees will be open for NHM workers. It has been a long-standing demand of NHM workers.

