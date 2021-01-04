NCC cadets participate in environmental bike hike in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: NCC cadets of NER Directorate under NCC Gp HQ, Guwahati along with several bike hikers took part in an eco-friendly bike hike sponsored by Aaroha bicycle under Prabhal Dev to promote Guwahati as a smart city here on Sunday.



It will promote eco-friendly transport system to give a boost to healthy lifestyle and time saving in the busy roads of Guwahati. The ultimate aim is to give bicycle on rent for recreation/ fitness activities, a press release said.

The rally was flagged off by Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan, SM ADG NCC NER at Dighali Pukhuri. Ever since Fit India campaign has been launched by the Prime Minister, NCC cadets have been participating in variety of such events which not only boost physical capacity of cadets but also serve as an avenue for cadets to promote awareness of fitness across the nation. Aaroha cycle drive was one such awareness rallies which will certainly go a long way not only to promote physical well being but also shall make an endeavour to blossom Guwahati as a smart city, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion the ADG brought out the significance of physical robustness amongst all and the manner in which the cadets are achieving the milestone of FIT India Campaign enunciated by the PMO Office. Brig JC Talukdar Gp Cdr NCC Gp HQ Guwahati was also amongst the prominent guest on the occasion, the release added.

