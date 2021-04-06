New academic session (2021-22) starts in Guwahati private schools

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The new academic session (2021-22) has started in many private schools across the State.

The schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) as well as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have reopened from Class KG to XII with a set of guidelines issued to parents and students. Parents' entry inside the school premises has been completely prohibited and any student not wearing masks will not be allowed to attend schools. The private schools have asked parents not to send their children to schools in case they suffer from mild fever and other minor ailments.

Till 2020 the academic session started from January 1. But all government and private schools were physically closed from March to November 1, 2020 due to outbreak of COVID-19 and consequent nationwide lockdown. Even though the government schools started online classes neither half-yearly nor annual examinations could be held in time. The schools were reopened from November 1, 2020 in a staggered manner and annual exams were held in between February and March, 2021. Under such circumstance the State Government had decided to start the academic session for the year 2021-22 from April 1.

On the other hand many parents and teachers are expressing fear over starting of the new academic session from Monday due to rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 infection.

