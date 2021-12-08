NGO to monitor the eco-sensitive aspects of Deepor Beel

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: To ensure that the Guwahati Drainage Project to be set up by the Jal Board in 30 bighas of land does not pose threat to the eco-sensitive zone of Deepor Beel, the district administration has decided to rope in an NGO to overseeing the eco-sensitive aspects of the freshwater lake. Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the Guwahati Jal Board, forest and the fisheries department. During the meeting it was decided that a non-government organization would be entrusted the responsibility for overseeing the eco-sensitive aspects of Deepor Beel. A monitoring committee will also be set up to look after the freshwater lake. Every month the monitoring committee has to submit a report.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the circle officer and the officials of Jal Board and the forest department to carry out a field study. The Deepor Beel which is a perennial freshwater lake and the only Ramsar site in Assam, shelters over 200 species of birds, including migratory ones. Due to encroachment and illegal construction the lake which is spread across 4,014 hectares has shrunk around 35 per cent in size since 1991.

