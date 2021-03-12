NRI Assamese stages hunger strike against China constructing dams in Guwahati

 Top
Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 2:44 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr. Ararti Baruah, an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Assamese lady, staged a three-hour hunger strike at Dighalipukhuripar here on Thursday against China constructing dams in the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra.

Talking to the media, Dr. Baruah said, "The dams being erected by China will invite problems for Assam in the days ahead. I want the government to intervene into the issue."

