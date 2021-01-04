Numaligarh Refinery Limited pays interim dividend to Assam Government

GUWAHATI: Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) S.K. Barua today presented the cheque of company's first interim dividend amounting Rs. 122,60,88,144 to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the financial year 2020-21 at Chief Minister's official residence. This was the dividend for the 2nd quarter of the financial year till September.



Notably, Chief Minister Sonowal received the cheque as part of the dividend against Government of Assam's equity holding of 12.35 per cent in the company. The final dividend will be decided at the NRL's annual general meeting after the current financial year ending on 31st March, 2021.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce K.K. Dwivedi, senior officials of NRL were present during presentation of the dividend cheque, a press release said.

