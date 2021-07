STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Bharalumukh Police arrested a person with 400 mg heroin from the Anthgaon area on Thursday. The drugs were kept in six vials. The arrested person has been identified as Surman Ali (28), a resident of Sipajhar in Darrang district. According to the police, the youth possessed the drugs for consumption.

