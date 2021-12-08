One person grilled in connection to disproportionate asset case against Rounak

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday grilled a person in relation to the disproportionate asset (DA) case against suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rounak Ali Hazarika.

According to police sources, the man who was questioned today, owns a beauty parlour. Hazarika allegedly had invested Rs 10 lakh in that beauty parlour. The man's statement was recorded before the court of the Special Judge by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell.

Rounak Ali Hazarika was arrested by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) in connection with a disproportionate asset (DA) case on October 5, 2021.

Also Read: Charge Sheet Filed Against Suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika





Also watch: