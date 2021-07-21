 Top
Over 37,000 cases are pending in Guwahati police stations

The phrase ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ fits well in the context of the Guwahati Police as a whopping 37,906 cases were pending for investigation in different police stations of the city till May 2021.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  21 July 2021 2:15 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

According to reports, out of the total cases, as many as 3,595 cases are pending for over 10 years.

While a total of 17,506 cases are pending under the East Police District, 12,369 cases are pending under the Central Police District followed by 8,031 cases under the West Police District.

It is to be noted that the highest number of cases – 11,131 — are pending under the Dispur Police Station which is under the East Police District. Among other police stations of the police district, the breakdown of pending cases is as follows – Hatigaon PS (938), Basistha PS (3,751), Bhangagarh PS (799), Khetri PS (186), and Sonapur PS (701).

The breakdown of police stations under Central Police District is – Chandmari PS (3,174), Noonmati PS (893), Geetanagar PS (869), Pragjyotishpur PS (173), Satgaon PS (312), Panbazar PS (1,341), Paltan Bazar PS (4,874), All Women PS (91), and Latasil PS (642).

The breakdown of police stations under West Police District is – Bharalumukh PS (1,409), Jalukbari PS (4,000), Garchuk PS (1,091), Fatasil Ambari PS (758), and Azara PS (773).

