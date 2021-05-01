Oxygen Express operations continue to relieve States

GUWAHATI: The Indian Railways is continuing its Oxygen Express journey and saving many more lives. The Railways is in full preparedness to run even more Oxygen Express based on the requests from State governments.



Madhya Pradesh will receive its second Oxygen Express carrying 47.37 MT LMO from Bokaro to Sagar and Jabalpur in four tankers. The train started from Bokaro on April 29 and is currently moving uninterrupted towards its destination till the time of filing this report.

Haryana will receive its first and second Oxygen Express soon. Two trains, one from Rourkela to Haryana carrying 47.11 metric tonnes LMO in 3 tankers and another one from Angul to Haryana carrying 32 Metric tonnes in 2 tankers are on their way to their destination. These trains will deliver much-needed oxygen supply to the residents of Haryana in a safe and timely manner.

Uttar Pradesh is continuously replenishing its oxygen supply with Oxygen Express. UP will receive its 7th Oxygen Express, which is expected to start shortly from Bokaro carrying three tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). To further boost up the oxygen supply, UP government has also requested to transport 10 ft ISO containers loaded with Liquid Oxygen from Jamshedpur to Lucknow. Additional planning is required to transport ISO containers and Railways Officials are currently working on the best possible options to move ISO containers safely and securely. It is expected that ISO containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will start loading on May 1 at Jamshedpur, stated a release.

