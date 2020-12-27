Panbazar Police arrested four drug peddlers in Guwahati

Staff Reporter



GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, Panbazar Police arrested three drug peddlers while they were selling drugs on AT Road on Friday night. The Alto Car (AS25CC7480) which they used for the purpose was also seized, besides 12.33 gm drugs. The three have been identified as Amzad Ali of Boko, Jakir Hussain of Bongaigaon and Krishna Das of Goalpara. Panbazar police registered a case (656/2020) against them.

Based on their confessional statement, Bharalumukh Police arrested another drug peddler Rina Begum from Kumarpara and registered a case (366/20) against her. She was wanted in many drug-related cases in Guwahati. Police sources informed that she is an associate of Sangita Rani who was arrested by the sleuths of the Crime Branch in June this year from Paltanbazar.

