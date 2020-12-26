Panbazar Police arrest three drug peddlers in Guwahati

Guwahati: Panbazar police on Friday (December 25) night arrested three drug peddlers from the A.T road area of Guwahati.

The detainees have been identified as Mohammad Amzad Ali son of Janso Ali resident of Nagarbera, Kamrup district, Mohammad Jakir Hussain son of Samsuel Hoque a resident of Hapachara, Bongaigaon district and Krishna Das son of Sashi Das from Goalpara district.

The police said that they have seized around 12.33 grams of drugs which they suspect to be heroin. Police have also seized six mobile phones and a car from the three persons.



According to police, the drugs were brought to be sold in Panbazar.



A case has been registered against them at the Panbazar police station and investigation in this case is on.



Police said," Based on some information that some drug peddler is coming to Panbazar to sale heroin, a team of our staff reached at the A.T road from where we have arrested them and seized around 12.33 grams of drugs and six mobile phones. During the interrogation we came to know about many other drug paddlers who are involved in this case. We have registered a case against them too. We will investigate the matter and arrest them."



Police further said, "Reena Begum who has been supplying drugs for a long time. She had been arrested by police several times in drug peddling case. She was arrested once again by the Bharalu police on Friday (December 25)."



The Panbazar police said that they will also interrogate Reema Begum in this case.

Earlier this month a few days ago Panbazar police arrested four suspected drug peddlers from railway gates number 2 and 3 in Lakhtokia area in the city and recovered 23 grams of drugs suspected to be brown sugar, 28 whiteners, ten mobile handsets and Rs 5000 in cash.

