PIB Guwahati organized webinar on COVID vaccination for adults

GUWAHATI: Following COVID-19 precautionary norms and avoiding crowded places is the need of the hour, experts opined in a webinar organized by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on the topic 'COVID-19 vaccination for adults and the challenges for its efficacious output' here on Tuesday.



Experts from the medical fraternity, government sector along academicians deliberated and discussed the potential way to tackle emergent COVID-19 scenarios from a medical and policy perspective.

Padma Shri Naresh Chander Lal, Ambassador Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs with COVID vaccines free of cost.

He added that in the fresh phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Also joining in the discussion, Dr Amit Bhattacharyya, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), former Joint Director (Medical and Health Services), Steel Authority of India said that following the guidelines and rules of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is of paramount importance to guide the citizenry in the proper direction to tackle the COVID -19 scenario.

Welcoming PIB Guwahati's initiative on organizing a webinar on its topic of vital essence, Dr Manzoor Ahmad, MS (Surgery), ZVM Unani Medical College and Hospital, Pune said that the COVID-19 precautionary behaviour to tackle the disease should be of paramount importance and the need of the hour. He said that frequent washing of hands with the usage of sanitisers and avoiding crowded places such as markets, retail shops, bus stops and railway stations are very essential. He said that the COVID-19 scenario could be tackled with a positive bend of mind and with optimism, the negative effect on psychology can be warded off.

The entire webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Joint Director (M & C), PIB, Guwahati. Senior officers of PIB and Regional Outreach Bureau of North East Government offices were present in the webinar. The webinar delved into details on varied aspects of the topic such as health infrastructure, training, motivation to the medical fraternity including doctors and staff. The interactive webinar had the participation of students, academicians and sports fraternity of Assam and North East Region as they said that this information-cum-knowledge webinar was informative at the same time helping them in decision making.

Along with students, eminent journalists and other government senior officials from Doordarshan Guwahati, Regional Outreach Bureau, Guwahati, All India Radio Guwahati were also present on the occasion, stated a release.

