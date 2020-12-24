Population control law a must for wealthy nation: Aimee Baruah

GUWAHATI: The Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation North East Chapter (JSF-NE), in collaboration with the workers of JSF Assam Prant urged everyone to make a call at toll free number 1800-11-7800 requesting Prime Minister Naredra Modi for the enactment of a strict Population Control Act in the interest of the nation through the programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday i.e. on 27/12/2020.



The press conference was moderated by Jahnavi Goswami, vice president of the Foundation for Assam Prant and a noted social worker from Guwahati.

Well known actress from Assam Aimee Baruah who was present as the chief guest of the conference appealed to the Prime Minister to enact a population control law to make India a powerful nation in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Additional Superintendent of Kalapahar COVID Hospital Dr. Raktim Tamuli also advocated this law and lauded Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation for coming up with this initiative. He also stated that rising population has already started making its impact in the Government and private hospitals in the state of Assam, leading to insufficiency of time among the doctors to check their patients.

Espita Baruah, organising secretary, Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation, Assam Prant, spoke about the details of all the programmes and events conducted under aegis of JSF NE so far. She also informed the media persons about the formation of district teams of the foundation in all the districts of Assam.

She further appealed to all citizens of Assam to support JSF's initiative and co-operate for the national interest.

Prasenjit Deb, publicity secretary, JSF NE and Niharendra Sarma, organizing secretary, JSF Kamrup Zila while giving information about the Mass Signature Campaign being run through the website of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation www.jsfnortheastindia.org collected the signatures of all the journalists present at the press conference. "People willing to be a part of this gracious initiative can also record their video while calling the "Mann Ki Baat" toll free number and send us at jsfnortheastindia@gmail.com before December 24," said Prasenjit Deb. Anirban Goswami, general secretary of JSF Assam Prant, Lucky Gogoi, president of Yuva Shakti, Yashpal Singh, secretary, JSF Kamrup Zila, Trinayan Koch, organizing secretary of Yuva Shakti Assam Prant were present in this campaign, a press release said.