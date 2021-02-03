P&RD achieves 100% target of 'person days' under MGNREGA

GUWAHATI: The Panchayat and Rural Development department (P&RD), Assam has achieved 100 per cent of set target of person days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on January 31, the department stated in a release.



"The Union Government has set a target of 650 lakh person days for the current financial year and during the pandemic situation, the P&RD Department has taken utmost care in generating wage employment under the MGNREGA and played a major role in keeping the rural economy steady. In spite of the prevailing pandemic situation, the department started works under MGNREGA for providing assistance to economically and socially vulnerable section of people in rural areas of Assam to compensate their daily wages during the nationwide lockdown. This ground-breaking step helped the department in achieving such a high target and generated 653.11 lakh person days till date," stated the release from the department. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the team led by Minister Naba Kr Doley for achieving the target before time. He stated that this achievement proves that the department has made tremendous effort to help the poor and vulnerable section of rural people. He also emphasized on timely completion of every scheme whether it is rural housing or infrastructure development schemes under Finance Commission. He expressed hope that the P & RD team, with this same enthusiasm will be able to provide houses to all eligible in the stipulated time to contribute in fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide houses for all by 2022. Departmental Minister Naba Kr Doley also expressed his happiness in achieving the target. Expressing his gratitude, Minister Doley urged the officials to work with same dedication and effort for successful implementation of all schemes under P&RD Department.

