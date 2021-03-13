Preparations underway to set up model polling booths in Kamrup (Metro)

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: In the four constituencies of the Kamrup (Metro), the district administration will set up as many as 18 model polling stations for the people to cast their ballot.

While five model polling stations each will be set up in Jalukbari and Dispur, four each will be set up in East Guwahati and West Guwahati. The district administration has informed the media that the construction works for the model polling booths are underway.

In Jalukbari, the model polling stations will be set up in – Sleepwell Project office guest office (right side) of 119 Inland Water Transport, Sleepwell Project office guest office (left side) of 121 Inland Water Transport, 142 Pandu College (middle), 179 Dadara Higher Secondary School (right side), 180 Dadara Higher Secondary School (left side).

The model polling stations in Dispur will be set up in – 132 Khanapara Kendria Vidyalaya (right side), 229 Dispur Government Higher Secondary School (right side), 274 Chandrapur High School (right side), 323 Sonapur High School (left side), and 388 Khetri High School (right).

In East Guwahati — 84 Pragjyotish Sanskritik Prakalpa (right side), 85 Pragjyotish Sanskritik Prakalpa (left side), 133 Directorate of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (right side), and 134 Directorate of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (left side).

West Guwahati – 208 Don Bosco High School (left side), 212 Don Bosco High School (east side), 242 South Point Montessori School (right side), and 243 South Point Montessori School (left side).

The model polling stations will have – sitting facilities, drinking water, toilets, arrangements for senior citizens and women, wheelchairs for divyanjans, special rooms for mothers to breastfeed their newborns.

Overall, 1,707 polling stations will be set up in the four constituencies.

Meanwhile, the number of voters has been increased by 1,36,502 as a whole in the four constituencies in comparison to last election in 2016. The total number of voters in this Assembly election has increased up to 11,37,376 whereas the total number of voters in 2016 was 10,00,874. Out of the four constituencies, Dispur has the highest number of voters totaling 4,06,556 followed by West Guwahati – 2,92,131, East Guwahati – 2,36,289 and Jalukbari – 2,02,400.

It is to be mentioned that out of the total polling booths, 26 booths in Jalukbari, nine in Dispur, two in East Guwahati, and 30 in West Guwahati have been identified as critical polling booths.

