Probe anomalies: Gauhati High Court to 4 varsity Vice-Chancellors

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has asked the VCs (Vice-Chancellors) of Gauhati University (GU), Dibrugarh University (DU), Tezpur University (TU) and Assam Agriculture University (AAU) to inquire into the alleged anomalies of funds in implementation of various projects in their varsities and take justified action.

Prior to that, the petitioner NGO will give a detailed representation to each of the four VCs on the alleged anomalies of funds.

This order was issued by the Court on Wednesday when it heard a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by the NGO — 'Amguri Naba Nirman Samity'. The NGO has alleged that over Rs 100-crore financial anomalies have taken place in the four universities.

The High Court gave the NGO liberty to move the Court again in the event of the four VCs of the universities do not comply with the Court's order.