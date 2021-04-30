Professor Sarat Mahanta memorial lecture postponed due to COVID 19

GUWAHATI: In view of the prevailing situation caused by the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic, the 'Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture' has been postponed. His 85th birth anniversary falls on May 1 this year.



The lecture is organized by the 'Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation' in association with the 'Royal Global University' on May 1 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the renowned educationist, writer, journalist and human rights activist. (Late) Prof. Sarat Mahanta was former Member of the Assam Human Rights Commission and former Head of the History Department in Sivasagar College.

Mentionably last year also, the event had to be cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances. The organizers of the lecture have expressed their sincere gratitude to all the people who had extended their help and support to this event, stated a release.

