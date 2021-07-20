Provide details of proposed project in dumping ground: Gauhati High Court to Dispur

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court, on Monday, directed the Government of Assam to file an affidavit within two weeks on the Chandrapur dumping ground

The Court has directed the State government to provide details of the waste-management plant that the government proposes to construct at the site of the dumping ground. This order was issued by the Court after the hearing of the PIL (Public Litigation Case) filed by Pradip Baruah.

Alleging that non-segregated wastes cannot be dumped, petitioner Baruah stated in the PIL that in the present instance there is violation of the 'Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules-2016'.

The next hearing has been slated on August 4.

Also Read: All Assam Students Union flays police action in Chandrapur

Also Watch:



