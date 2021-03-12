Restore all train services, including the local ones: ARPA

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The All Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) has demanded that all trains, including the local ones, should be allowed to run in view of the Assam Assembly election.

Talking to The Sentinel on Thursday, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said, "The people of Assam are deprived of various train services after the corona-induced lockdown. Our counterparts in other States have been getting all train services there were available prior to the lockdown.

"Since Assam isn't under any lockdown and the rate of corona infection is quite negligible, there's no reason to deprive the people of the State from availing all rail services, including local trains.

"Even though NF Railway started a number of long-distance train services, such services came along with enhanced train fare. There can't be any stable reasons behind not plying 55810; 55818; 55753; 15772 etc trains. The local trains of Rangapara, Silghat, Moirabari, Lumding, Mendipathar, Upper Assam and Barak Valley haven't been restarted as yet. We see no reasons for harassment to train passengers of such places."

On the poll eve, Sharma said, "What we witnessed over the years is that the authorities did facilitate all forms of communications when there were elections so as to let people to go their respective places to take part in the democratic process. This is an area where local trains can play a significant role. It's unfortunate that the State government and NF Railway not understanding this reality. Our demand is restoration of all trains on the eve of the Assembly election in the State."

