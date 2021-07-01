Rotary Club of Guwahati Felicitates Eminent Doctors On National Doctors Day

GUWAHATI: Rotary club of Guwahati today organized National Doctors Day by honoring and felicitating eminent doctors in different health institutions of the city.

The day began at 11:00 AM with ceremonious felicitation & citation offered to Dr. AC Baishya, Principal GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent GMCH, Dr. A K Barman, Director of Medical Education, Dr. Rathindra Bhuyan, Director of Health Services, senior encores like Dr. Naren Barman, Dr. Silobhadra Medhi and Dr. RK Das at the conference hall of office of Principal Guwahati Medical College & Hospital.

Then felicitation and a citation were offered to Dr. Amal Kotoki, Director BBCI, and Dr. Joydeep Purkayastha, HoD Oncology at B Baruah Cancer Institute. After this at Mahendra Mohon Chaudhury Hospital, felicitation and citations were offered to Dr. K K Deka, Superintendent, and Dr. Anup Kr Das, Asstt Superintendent.

The entire program of the National Doctors Day was performed by maintaining strict Covid 19 protocol as per Government norms.

The Rotary Club of Guwahati proposes to organize National Doctors Day in the coming years also in a befitting manner to recognize the contribution of doctors to society.

History

Dr. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and passed away on July 1, 1962. Since 1991, National Doctor's Day, also called Doctors' Day, has been celebrated across the nation every year.

He played a great role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children. He was also referred to as the first medical consultant in the subcontinent of India and was more successful and dedicated than his contemporaries in several fields, mentioned British Medical Journal. For his outstanding contributions, he was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961.

Significance

National Doctor's Day is observed to acknowledge the role doctors play in saving numerous lives.

Amid the pandemic, the role of frontline workers has been even more emphasized. Cheers to the spirit and dedication of our frontline workers who immensely contributed in the hour of crisis.

To honour them, many noted personalities took to Twitter.

On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.



Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021





Doctors play great role in our physical and mental wellbeing.



On #NationalDoctorsDay, I convey my deep gratitude to all health practitioners who sacrificed a lot to provide care to humanity.

Let's honour them with love, respect and dignity they deserve. pic.twitter.com/dqy2tY7toP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2021









