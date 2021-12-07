Second workshop of Assam Ethnic Cultural Harmony and Exchange Mission to commence on Dec 7, 2021

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The second workshop under phase 1 of the Assam Ethnic Cultural Harmony and Exchange Mission will commence on December 7, 2021 and conclude on December 21, 2021. This workshop is an effort that aims at strengthening the State as a whole by unifying the different tribal and ethnic communities and groups that dwell in this land. This initiative is an opportunity to gear up the society to understand and realize the potentialities and talent of each community in a positive and prospective environment. It will be a residential workshop.

In the first phase of the Assam Ethnic Cultural Harmony and Exchange Mission, participants will be selected from 20 ethnic groups/communities of Assam, enabling a wave of unity to rise through inter-liaising and bonding between each representative of the groups. The participants will get a chance to meet, exchange thoughts and ideas and develop a connect with not only the participants from other groups but also with other eminent artists, intellectuals and established personalities of Assam. Xattriya lessons will be imparted for performing arts and culture, as well as for historical knowledge to create awareness about the centuries-old great living tradition of Assam incepted by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva and Sri Sri Madhabadeva in the 15th century. Sessions on Mati Akhora and yoga will also be imparted each day to inculcate an aptitude for healthy living.

The first phase of this Mission started with its first workshop that was held from November 8, 2021 till November 22, 2021. The second workshop will commence on December 7, 2021. In this manner, five workshops will be completed by the end of the first phase of the Mission.

On the evening of December 21, a grand show will be held wherein every participant will find a platform to perform and showcase their learnings. The whole event and workshop will boost up confidence and provide impetus to these young minds to carry forward this concept and spread this feeling of oneness within their own societies and beyond with utmost responsibility.

