SI of Special Branch arrested for 'facilitating' drug supply in Assam

GUWAHATI: An SI (UB) of the Special Branch (SB) Mussadique Hussain has been arrested by the sleuths of the Crime Branch on the charge of his involvement in drug business in the State.

The arrest has been made on Wednesday evening following leads obtained from the mobile handsets of drug paddlers Manohar Pradhan and Jenet Ramhnemkim Tulor.

According to the police, on March 4, the Crime Branch, Guwahati along with Basistha police searched Hotel Blue's Guest House, Lalmati and apprehended one Manohar Pradhan and Jenet Ramhnemkim Tulor, besides recovering 3 kg of WY Tablets (World is Yours) from an almirah of the guest house. In that regard, a case was registered in Basistha Police Station (416/2021 u/s 22(c)/ 29 of NDPS Act). During interrogation of Manohar Pradhan and analysis of the mobile handset (WhatsApp chat), it has been revealed that Mussadique Hussain, SI(UB) of Special Branch of Assam Police is involved in facilitating the illegal trafficking of drugs.

Accordingly SI Mussadique Hussain has been arrested by the Crime Branch yesterday evening. Further investigation is on.

Hussain has been sent to four-day police custody by the Court on Thursday when he was produced.

