Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi walks free after 1 year and 7 months

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Finally after 1 year and 7 months, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has become a free bird. An NIA (National Investigation Agency) Court has given him a clean chit in the last pending case against him related to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) violence in the State. The case was registered at the Chandmari Police Station (PS) and the NIA Court said there is insufficient material against Gogoi to frame charges against him.

It is to be noted that, in the Chandmari PS case, Gogoi was booked under various charges including Sections 120B, 124A, 153B IPC and Sections 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His associates from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti — Manas Konwar, Dharjya Konwar and Bittu Sonowal, who were also accused in the FIR, have been discharged.

Gogoi walked out of the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital), where he was being treated for various ailments. Following his release, Gogoi visited the home of Sam Stafford, the 17-year-old student who died in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.

Gogoi was first arrested on December 12, 2019, in Jorhat following an anti-CAA rally. It is to be noted that, he was discharged in the Chabua case, last month.

