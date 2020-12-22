Social worker Minoti Borthakur to receive Sati Sadhani Award 2020

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sati Sadhani Award 2020 will be conferred upon social worker and educationist Minoti Borthakur on December 24.

The award will be presented by Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal during a programme at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district. The programme will be organized under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs and Lakhimpur District Administration and the award includes Rs 2 lakh, an angabastra, and a citation. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Cultural Affairs Minister Naba KumarDoley, Lakhimpur MP PradanBaruah will also be present at the event.

Born on March 1, 1947 at Nagaon, Borthakur was a meritorious student and received a gold medal in 1966 at Darrang College for her outstanding results.

In 2006, she retired from the Cotton College as an HOD (Head of the Department) of the Philosophy department. Being a cancer patient for the last 27 years, she has been serving cancer patients across the North East free of cost through her foundation Minoti Counseling and Meditation Centre.

Not only in India, she has served cancer patients of National Cancer Hospital, and Colombo and Kendey Cancer Society Hospital in Sri Lanka, Dhaka Cancer Hospital in Bangladesh, Indira Gandhi Memorial National Hospital in Maldives, and Victoria Cancer Hospital in Mauritius. She has travelled to 23 countries, and has written several books. Some of her notable books include - The Hardworking Nyishi Women of Arunachal Pradesh, Mur AxuxorAbosor, and KolijaKait A BindhileyJiSoraai A GeetGai.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: MoU signed between AHECL and Oil India Limited