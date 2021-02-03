Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences VC rejoins AIIMS New Delhi

GUWAHATI: Professor (Dr) Dipika Deka (MD, FICOG, FIMSA, FICMCH) relinquished her position as the Vice Chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Assam on January 31 and rejoined AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday.



Addressing the SSUHS fraternity during her farewell ceremony, Professor (Dr) Dipika Deka said, "I believe in karma. We must all work to the best of our capabilities in the situation that we find ourselves in without any attachment to the associated positions or perks. Results will follow." A gold medallist graduate from Gauhati Medical College in 1977 and MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1982, Professor Dipika Deka had joined SSUHS on April 11, 2019. She was the first lady Vice Chancellor in the Government of Assam, stated a release.

