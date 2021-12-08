State Bank of India organizes Northeast Credit Outreach Programme

GUWAHATI: A Northeast Credit Outreach Programme was organized by State Bank of India on Monday at Shankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari which was attended by MD (Retail & Digital Banking), State Bank of India, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.



Jayant Narlikar (IAS), Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department, also graced the occasion along with Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, North-East Circle RS Ramesh, Suranjana Dutta, GM(NW-I), Lunkim Thangboi (GM,NW-II) and other senior bank officials of SBI NE Circle.

A total 350 beneficiaries of various loan schemes amounting to Rs. 32.56 crore from different parts of Northeast were present. Sanction letters were handed out to 25 of the beneficiaries amounting Rs. 24.90 crore out of those. Setty in his speech emphasized that bank staff should be aware of various loan schemes so that they can popularize them amongst the customers. Further, he also deliberated that cluster financing approach should be adopted where bank and State Government can work in synergy to help the borrowers.

Setty inaugurated an exhibition of ethnic products under SBI Northeast Economic Revival Plan where all the seven States were represented with stalls from local entrepreneurs. All the activities were financed under SBI Northeast Economic Revival Plan keeping in view the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Azadi Ka AmritMahatsov. In addition to that, he flagged off a four-wheeler vehicle for Mobile Healthcare project to HelpAge India which was donated to them under the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. A laptop and medicines were also donated during the event to the organization.

