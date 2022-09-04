States assure Gauhati High Court to speed up modifications of bail conditions

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The governments of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have informed the Gauhati High Court that effective steps would be taken to speed up the proceedings for modifications of conditions of bail so that those inmates who have already been granted bail long back, are released as early as possible.

A suo moto writ petition (8/2018) had been filed in the Gauhati High Court in which the States of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are respondents. The governments of these states had furnished details to the court of the jail inmates who had already been granted bail but were still in jail. In the court order dated August 28, 2022, the court had directed the Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority to appoint advocates for inmates who have been granted bail but are still languishing in jail. The court had also directed the respective Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority to verify the conditions of bail order(s) and then file appropriate application(s) for change/alteration of the conditions of grant of bail.

During another hearing in the case on September 2, 2022, the Member Secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority submitted his report. The court was informed that the respective District Legal Services Authorities had filed applications for modification of conditions of the bail order. However, the same are still pending. The court directed the Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, to get the same expedited.

The Additional Advocate General, Mizoram informed the court that steps had been taken and the report would be submitted to the court by September 6, 2022.

The Additional Advocate General, Arunachal Pradesh had also produced on record the steps taken by the State wherein five accused have been released on bail and proceedings have been undertaken for the remaining inmates.

As far as Nagaland is concerned, out of two female inmates, one has been released on bail and four male inmates have been released on bail because of modifications of the conditions of bail order.

The court order stated, "Learned counsel appearing for the respective States submits that effective steps shall be taken to speed up the proceedings for modifications of conditions of the bail in order to see that those inmates who have already been granted bail long back as recorded in the order of this Court dated 25.08.2022, are released as early as possible."

The court also directed the Member Secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority to be present in the court on the next date of hearing (September 6).

Also Read: Gauhati High Court grants bail to Barshashree Buragohain





Also Watch: