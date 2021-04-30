'Swaschhata Pakhwada' to be observed by IASST during first 2 weeks of May 2021

GUWAHATI: The IASST (Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology), Guwahati, will celebrate 'SWASCHHATA PAKHWADA' during the first two weeks of May 2021. The IAAST is organizing this annual function under the 'Swacch Bharat Mission', Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is being celebrated for the sixth consecutive year.



On this occasion, the institute will renew its mandate of cleanliness and hygiene of its research laboratories, hostels, residences, environs, and concerned stakeholders, said by Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director, IAAST.

The annual celebrations reinvigorate awareness, participation and commitment to 'Swaschhata Pakhwada', in a campus where the guidelines on waste-management are being implemented in letter and spirit on a daily basis.

Among the several activities planned up to May 15 include intra-campus cleanliness and sanitation competitions. Awareness programmes on the 'Waste-management' guidelines are scheduled on May 5 and 13.

Extra campus activities for ban of single-use plastics, recycling of plastics, solid waste management at Boragaon dumping site, and awareness campaigns for following the COVID-19 latest guidelines are planned from May 7.

Distribution of sanitizers and face masks among the people working or residing near the Boragaon dumping area are part of to the activities to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols. The Pakhwada programme is projected to conclude with a prize-distribution function on May 15.

The Institute is an autonomous ISO 9001:2015-certified organization under the Department of Science & Technology, stated a press release.

Also Watch: 5-month old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Naharkatiya



Also Read: CRPF of Diphu town observes Swachhata Pakhwada



