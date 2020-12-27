Third edition of LinkedIn Local Guwahati successfully organised





Guwahati: The third edition of LinkedIn Local Guwahati was successfully hosted in Guwahati on December 26 at Awesome Palace. The third edition was scheduled for March, however, it got cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. The main objective of the event was to put the focus on networking, and a discussion on "Business during the pandemic and ways to survive and sustain."

Networking events have been organised bi-annually by Linkedin Local Guwahati since 2019. After many months of running online polls to decide on a date for the meetup, December 26th was finalised.

The city host, Syed Mohsin Raja, started the evening with a famous quote of Michele Jennae. He quoted, "Networking is not about just connecting people. It's about connecting people with people, people with an idea, and people with opportunities." Mohsin Raja welcomed all the attendees of the event.

The founder and director of Seven Sense Communication and PR Partner of LinkedIn Local Guwahati, Subhankar Banerjee said that they have successfully hosted the third edition of the LinkedIn Local. He said that will try their best to further extend the upcoming editions to other cities of Assam and Northeast. They will try to connect more people from different industries under the banner of Linkedin Local Guwahati. Their motive is to bring everyone under one single umbrella, which will be fruitful for everyone.

Around 40 professionals from various industries and fields joined the LinkedIn Local event. The attendees shared their struggle story as well as their success story during these tough times. The aim of the evening was to share and grow together offline by engaging in meaningful discussions. The event was a successful one.

Furthermore, LinkedIn Local is planning to host their upcoming events in other cities of the state and Northeast India, like Shillong, Jorhat, and Tezpur, so that the entire northeast can come under one banner.













Also Read Meghalaya boy discovers a new species of snakehead fish

Also Watch Romailo Tihar biday (Farewell) festival celebration in Sonitpur







