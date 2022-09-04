Trains cancelled and diverted for undertaking infrastructure development work

GUWAHATI: For construction of new third line in Rasulpur- Saktigarh section over Eastern Railway, Pre Non- Interlocking works with T&P blocks at Saktigarh station is required. Hence, few trains have been cancelled and few diverted.



Cancellation of train services:

Train no. 13053 (Howrah - Radhikapur) Express commencing journey from September 5 to September 13, 2022 and Train no. 13054 (Radhikapur- Howrah) Express commencing journey from September 6 to September 14, 2022 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

Train No. 13162(Balurghat - Kolkata) Express commencing journey from September 3 to September 13, 2022; Train No. 12364 (Haldibari - Kolkata) Express commencing journey on September 4, September 7 and September 9, 2022 and Train No. 13176 (Silchar - Sealdah) Express commencing journey on September 12, 2022 will be diverted via New Farakka Jn. - Azimganj Jn. - Katwa Jn. - Bandel Jn. and will have stoppages at Azimganj Jn. and Katwa Jn.

Further, N F Railway has decided to provide additional stoppage of train no. 02986/02987 (Dibrugarh - SMVT Bengaluru - Dibrugarh) weekly special at Gossaigaon Hat and New Cooch Behar stations to facilitate the passengers of these areas. The Dibrugarh - SMVT Bengaluru - Dibrugarh weekly special will stop for 2 minutes at Gosaigaon Hat and for 5 minutes at New Coochbehar stations during its both way journey.

Train no. 02986 (Dibrugarh - SMVT Bengaluru) departing from Dibrugarh at 07:30 hours from September 6, 2022 onwards will arrive Gossaigaon Hat at 23:57 hours on the same day and New Cooch Behar at 00:50 hours on the next day. Train no. 02987 (SMVT Bengaluru - Dibrugarh) departing from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:15 hours from September 9, 2022 onwards will arrive New Cooch Behar at 06:37 hours and Gossaigaon Hat at 07:53 hours on the third day (i.e Sunday), stated a press release.

