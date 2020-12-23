Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary chairs Road Safety Council meeting

GUWAHATI: Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary chaired the State Road Safety Council meeting held at Janata Bhawan on Monday. The Minister reviewed the action taken by the stakeholders on implementation of road safety laws in the State and directed all authorities to take measures for stricter enforcement of road safety rules.



The Minister asked Commissioner of Transport, Adil Khan to compile the accident data of the state from Police (CID), DTOs and Crash Investigative Teams and analyze the vulnerable spots for corrective measures.

The Minister directed State PWD (Roads) to mandatorily add rumble strips and signage on all T-junctions or T-intersections connected with the national highways.

Transport Minister asked police to collaborate with transport officials for stricter enforcement drives. Calling on people to participate in the road safety initiatives, the Minister said, "We must all strive to ensure that no human life is lost because of road accidents."

Representatives from NHAI informed the Minister that ambulances after every 50 km will be deployed on the national highways and linked with State Health Department's common emergency number 108. The Minister also asked them to expedite the construction of flyovers on national highway.

KK Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport; AP Tiwari, MD, ASTC; Adil Khan, Commissioner of Transport; Pabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary, Transport; Ratul Pathak, Head, Lead Agency on Road Safety and officials from Health, Education, PWD, NHAI, NHIDCL were present in the meeting, stated a release.

