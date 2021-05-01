Vaccinate scribes of all age-groups: GPC appeals to Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) has appealed to Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide COVID-19 vaccine for journalists of all age-groups.



The GPC also expressed their gratitude to the Health department for facilitating a vaccine camp for media persons above 45 years of age.

"It goes without saying that media organizations, especially journalists, have been working relentlessly since the outbreak of the pandemic thereby ensuring flow of credible information at the time of crisis, without even bothering about the safety of their own lives. They are acting no less than a frontline warrior by any stretch of one's imagination and hence should be provided the jab on priority basis," the GPC stated.

