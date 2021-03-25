Vote for parties who oppose CAA: AJYCP appeals to people

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AJYCP (Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad) has appealed to the people of the State to vote for the regional parties who have taken stand against the contentious CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

"The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led Central government has already brought the CAA and has accelerated the process to make the Assamese people minority in the State. Five youths were murdered for protesting against this Act. Though the BJP has not yet implemented the CAA in Assam, but the saffron leaders have openly said that the party will implement the Act if it comes to power," said AJYCP president Rana Pratap Baruah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Adding to Baruah's statement, general secretary Palash Changmai alleged that the State government has not kept its promises made in their election manifesto.

"According to its promises made before coming to power, the BJP has failed to solve the unemployment crisis and increase the daily wage of the tea workers. Among other issues, the BJP didn't take initiatives to dredged the Brahmaputra River, construct express highway, revive the HPC Mills, deport foreigners, provide constitutional safeguard to indigenous people, grant ST status to six communities, and control the surging prices of essential commodities," Changmai pointed out.

The AJYCP added that it will take out motorcycle rallies on March 25 and April 3 to show their resentment against the Act.

