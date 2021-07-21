War on drugs: Dispur takes initiative to rehabilitate drug addicts

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: As the 'war on drugs' continues in the State by the Assam Police, the State government simultaneously has taken an initiative to rehabilitate the drug addicts to make them lead a healthy social life.

In this regard, under the direction of the Chief Minister, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the Social Welfare Department, Health Department, Assam Prison Headquarters, and different NGOs that are working for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The meeting discussed rehabilitation programmes that can be undertaken by the NGOs registered under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the State Social Welfare Department, or the AIDS Control Society. The NGOs which are not registered under the above-mentioned bodies have also been included under the initiative.

During the meeting, the Health Minister emphasized that initiatives should be taken by the NGOs to treat the drug addicts who are facing mental health problems.

"The addicts and their families should be encouraged so that the former can be brought to the right path," the Minister said.

He also laid stress on the need to rehabilitate inmates who are addicted to narcotic substances.

Discussions were also held on the problems faced by various rehabilitation centres under NGOs that are not being able to take admissions.

Mahanta underlined that the State government is planning to provide logistic support to various rehabilitation centres across the State.

The Minister gave a responsibility to the Social Welfare Department and Health Department to hold discussions with the NGOs regarding common programmes which can be undertaken.

