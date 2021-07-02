Will Kamrup District Witness a Stricter SOP in Coming Days?

GUWAHATI: With a recovery rate of 94.07% Kamrup district records over 300 positive cases on July 1. Notably, Kamrup (M) records 176 cases while Kamrup (R) records 138 Covid-19 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 cases in other districts continues to be grim, a major concern remains on the capital city as Guwahati is regarded as the gateway to the northeast as well as other parts of Assam.

It is to be mentioned here that people from all walks of life come to the capital city weather in search of jobs or other travel-related issues, the city never fails to sleep in the COVID time also.

It would be worth seeing if the inter-district movement starts to roll back and how Guwahati adapts to the decreasing number of COVID cases, as government reports suggest, districts like Golaghat, Biswanath, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur among others.

Currently, Intra-district movement of buses is allowed with a 50 percent seating capacity.

Also, the state government has imposed a curfew from 5:00 PM until 5:00 AM in order to minimize the traffic as well as people movement.

However, with the advent of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 on the radar, it would be a highly important and daunting task for the administration to come up with a full-proof plan to handle the situation similar to the second wave.





