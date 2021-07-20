Woman nexus in Guwahati city drug cartel unearthed

Police seizes 1.52 gram of suspected heroin in nine vials; 15 syringes; two mobile phones and cash of Rs 17, 750



GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police achieved a major breakthrough on Monday by cracking a drug cartel involving a woman in the city. During the search operation, the police seized 1.52 gram of suspected heroin in nine vials; 15 syringes; two mobile phones and cash of Rs 17, 750.

Police sources informed that Monika Roy, resident of Akashi Nagar in Anuradha area under Chandmari Police Station, has been involved in peddling of drugs of various brands in-and-around the city.

Acting on a tipoff, the police team carried out a search operation in the wee hours at the house where she lives as a tenant. Interestingly, Monika is a local resident of the area.

Chandmari Police has registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile in another instance, Satgaon Police nabbed a person identified as Fakir Ali from his house at Bagharbari in the city on Sunday night. The police also seized 4.25 gram of brown sugar from his possession. A case (212/21 u/s 21(A)/25/27(A) of NDPS Act) has been registered in this regard. The Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody.

