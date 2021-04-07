Writer Sikha Sarma arrested for controversial comments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dispur Police arrested renowned writer Sikha Sarma on Tuesday for allegedly making controversial comments against Martyrs on social media.

Sarma was arrested following an FIR lodged by Umi Deka Baruah and Kangkana Goswami. She was summoned by the Dispur Police and was arrested after a thorough interrogation. The Dispur Police Station has registered the under case number — 1281/ 21 u/s 294 (a)/124(A)/500/506 IPC, R/W section 45 of IT Act.

Also Read: Move to conduct COVID-19 tests in schools

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021:COVID-19 protocol violations reported at Salmara South constituency polling station