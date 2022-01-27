Cinnamon: Health Benefits, Uses, Nutrition, Risks

Cinnamomum Verum, often known as Ceylon cinnamon, is a bushy evergreen tree in the Lauraceae family that produces the spice cinnamon. Cinnamon is a spice that is native to Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon), India's Malabar Coast in Hindi it is दालचीनी, and Myanmar (Burma).

It is also grown in South America and the West Indies. The spice is dark in colour and has a gently aromatic scent as well as a warm sweet flavour. It is made up of dried inner bark. For thousands of years, Cinnamon is used as traditional medicine all throughout the world. It's used in cooking and baking, as well as in a variety of meals.



Cinnamon is being marketed as a dietary supplement for diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal issues, among other ailments. Cassia cinnamon is advertised as an insect repellent when applied topically (to the skin). Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of various kinds of evergreen trees of the Cinnamomum genus. There are many different varieties of cinnamon. Cassia and Ceylon are the two types that are most likely to be commercially accessible for use in culinary goods. Way to eat: Sprinkle it on food.





Make a tea





Take capsules





Swallow it with honey





Nutrition facts: The nutrition facts for 1 teaspoon (tsp) of ground cinnamon: Calories: 6 Protein: 0 grams (g) Carbohydrates: 2 g Dietary fiber: 1 g (4 percent daily value, or DV) Total sugars: 0 g Total fat: 0 g Cholesterol: 0 milligrams (mg) Sodium: 0 mg Calcium: 26 mg (2.6 percent DV) Potassium: 11 mg (0.23 percent DV) Magnesium: 2 mg (0.5 percent DV) Phosphorus: 2 mg (0.2 percent DV) Vitamin K: 1 microgram (1.22 percent DV) Vitamin A: 8 international units (0.16 percent DV) Cinnamon is a spice and an aromatic that is used in cooking. Although there is minimal research to support these applications, the bark or oil has traditionally been used to battle germs, diarrhoea and other GI diseases, and dysmenorrheal. There isn't enough evidence to back up cinnamon's usage in diabetic treatment. Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties have all been studied. Cinnamon is a spice that is commonly used to flavour toast and lattes. However, extracts from the cinnamon tree's bark, leaves, blossoms, fruits, and roots have been utilized in traditional medicine for thousands of years all across the world. It's used in cooking and baking, as well as in a variety of meals. Health Benefits: Cinnamon powder is made from the bark of evergreen tropical plants. Cinnamon is harvested by peeling the interior of the tree's bark. Cinnamon has also been shown to lower menstrual bleeding, vomiting frequency, and the degree of nausea during women's periods. Summary, Cinnamon tea may aid with PMS symptoms and unpleasant menstrual cramps. It may also aid in the reduction of monthly bleeding, as well as nausea and vomiting. Cinnamon Has a Strong Anti-Diabetic Effect and Lowers Blood Sugar Levels. Cinnamon is well-known for its ability to reduce blood sugar levels. Cinnamon can reduce blood sugar through a variety of methods in addition to its favorable effects on insulin resistance. Although no large-scale studies have been conducted to yet to show that cinnamon alone can help you reduce belly fat, when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, cinnamon may help you lose weight faster. According to Pasricha, cinnamon "does wonders in relaxing your muscles and reducing stress from your body," and may help you go asleep. It's chock-full of anti-oxidant and antibacterial qualities. Soaking the cinnamon stick in water and drinking it on a daily basis is one of the greatest methods to get the most out of it. Risks: Toxicity. Cassia cinnamon can be harmful if consumed in large quantities, especially if you have liver issues. Coumarin, a compound found in several cinnamon products, has been linked to liver disorders. Cinnamon can also cause skin irritation and gastrointestinal problems in some people who are allergic to it. It's possible that eating too much ground cinnamon in one sitting can create respiratory issues. Although ingesting modest amounts of Cassia cinnamon or taking supplements containing this component is safe for most people, it can be problematic for youngsters and smaller adults, as well as those who already have a liver illness or gastroparesis. Some doctors recommend taking 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of powder (2-4 grammes) every day. Cinnamon was utilized in certain research in amounts ranging from 1 to 6 grammes. High amounts might be harmful. While too much cinnamon might have negative consequences, it's a healthful spice that can be used in modest to moderate doses. It is more than enough to consume less than the tolerated daily consumption to reap the health advantages.



