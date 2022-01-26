Omicron Can Survive 8 Days on Plastic and 21 Hours on Skin, Claims Study

NEW DELHI: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is highly contagious and transmissible and according to a study, the extremely contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 may survive up to eight days on plastic and 21 hours on the skin, far longer than other worrisome variants like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta, as well as the original strain.

The study looked at the differences in viral environmental stability between the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan strain and all variants of concern, which was published as a preprint and has not yet been peer-reviewed (VOCs). Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variations had more than two-fold higher survival periods on plastic and skin surfaces than the Wuhan strain and sustained infectivity for more than 16 hours on skin surfaces, according to the research.

The Wuhan virus (8.6 hours), the Gamma (11 hours), and the Delta (16.8 hours) variants all survived 21.1 hours on cadaver skin models. Alpha's (19.6 hours) and Beta's (19.1 hours) survival times were determined to be similar.

According to experts from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan, "the Omicron version has the best environmental stability among VOCs."

The variants were shown to be more resistant to ethanol than the original COVID strain. All COVID samples were inactivated after 15 seconds of exposure to alcohol-based hand sanitizers. "As a result, current infection control (hand hygiene) procedures should use disinfectants... as recommended by the World Health Organization," the researchers wrote.

