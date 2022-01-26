Wonderful Health Benefits of Olive Oil

Olive oil consistency is really thick which is a liquid fat obtained from olives produced by pressing whole olives and extracting the oil. The main fat it contains is monounsaturated fatty acids, which experts consider a healthful fat. Use olive oil in all kinds of dishes. You can cook with it, drizzle it on bread, pasta, or salads, or use it as an ingredient in baked goods. There are three forms of olive oil-



1] Extra virgin oil (EVOO):





2] Virgin olive oil: It is a purest form of olive oil and consistency is too high. Even though it is the highest grade, the quality, aroma, flavor, color, and price can vary greatly from one brand to another. It has a bitter flavor, but it contains more antioxidants than other types, as it undergoes the least processing. It's high in healthy plant nutrients called phytochemicals that may help fight cancer and heart disease





This olive oil is slightly lower in quality, containing about 1.5 percent free acidity, but this is also does not come under the processed. 3] Refine olive oil:





It comes under processed where chemicals are used. It refined the olive and makes it slender. A refined or light olive oil will have a higher smoke point than. Refined olive oil is the olive oil obtained from virgin olive oils by refining methods that do not lead to alterations in the initial glyceridic structure. For hair cold-pressed oils are better, which are extra virgin oil and virgin oil. Cold-pressed means the olive oil was pressed without heat. Benefits: Due to lots of pollution in the air, hair gets damaged easily. People end up buying quick fixes due to busy schedule. Everybody hair is different but, dry, coarse hair will probably benefit more than thinner, dry hair. People with oily, fine hair may find that olive oil makes their hair feel greasy and weighty and what might work for one person with a certain type of hair and a certain type of hairstyle and living in a certain climate and having certain bathing practices might be very different from other. The oil will act as a serum and repair the split ends. Olive oil adds weight and moisture to your hair and can be used at a great fix. The olive oil, which is full of vitamins A and E will help smooth the hair. Using olive oil regularly can help your hair grow longer. Olive oil also provides nutrition to your scalp, which will promote hair growth. Olive oil has a very soothing effect on your scalp, because of its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It blocks the production of this hormone dihydrotestosterone, a hormone which helps to reduces hair fall. Other benefits: Nutrition and cooking experts agree that one of the most versatile and healthy oils to cook with and eat are olive oil, as long as it's extra virgin. The antioxidants in olive oil may help protect the body from cellular damage. It contains loaded with powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants are biologically active and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases Stroke is caused by a disturbance of blood flow to your brain, either due to a blood clot or bleeding. Lowers Stroke Risk. Replacing less healthy fats with olive oil in your recipes may lower your chance of getting a stroke by more than 40%. Certain antioxidants in EVOO can reduce inflammation in your body in the same way that drugs such as ibuprofen do. It lowers inflammation, protects "bad" LDL cholesterol from oxidation, improves the lining of your blood vessels and may help prevent excessive blood clotting Another bonus of an olive-oil heavy Mediterranean diet: It can give your brain a boost. Some of the nutrients in olive oil can fight harmful bacteria like Helicobacter pylori Figaro Olive its pure virgin oil. Figaro Olive Oil is the best oil for cooking because of mono saturated fatty acids. Figaro Olive Oil is very healthy and it does not increase cholesterol. Figaro Olive Oil (Spanish Product) is mild, non- irritant that suits all skin types and is rich in antioxidants. Figaro Olive Oil is a multipurpose as it is used for hair, skin. It is non-chemical content which is mild, non- irritant and rich in antioxidants.





Olive oil is indeed more expensive than canola or vegetable oil because olives are difficult to harvest and process. It's costlier but it has very low absorption, so one needs very less amount of it for cooking compared to other edible oils. The cost of 1 Litre of olive oil in India is ₹649.00 How to use: How much olive oil you should use depends on how deeply you want to moisturize and where. The ends won't require more than a tablespoon. Massage the oil deeply into your hair for a few minutes on dry areas of hair or scalp. Let the oil sit on the hair for about 15 minutes. Comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb before you shampoo the oil out. Shampoo rigorously and dry your hair to see results. You might need to shampoo twice, depending on how much you've applied.







