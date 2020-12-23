Some added responsibilities can come your way making you a little nervous on the love front. You may not be very sure if you can handle it well or land in a mess. Senior officers and boss will not be satisfied with your efforts. You need to push yourself. You could be transferred/ demoted too. It will put you under stress. Just relax and remain positive.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
