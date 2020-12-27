Aquarius: (January 21 - February 18)

In addition to your efforts and hard work pay close attention to performance metrics. Your efforts will be rewarded and continuity to perform work would be visible to senior colleagues and people in authority. You have an increased interest in your own possessions. You are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort, and luxury. Romantic matters are usually from within the local environment close to home, although many romantic short trips may be undertaken for pleasure. You prefer an intellectual and communicative partner.

