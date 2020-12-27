The planetary configuration brings good results for you. Increased involvement with siblings, students, classmates, or neighbors may also figure at this time. This could also be a time of mental restlessness. The pace of your life may be a bit hectic now, and if you're not used to it, it could make you a tad nervous. You are more inclined to seek a broad understanding of people around. Concentrating on listening, connecting, communicating, and learning is highlighted. Your attention to the logical world of reason has also been a focus.
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
